Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.55 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,097 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

NYSE:J opened at $127.37 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

