Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Masco by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

