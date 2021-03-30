Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.37% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBUY. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 198.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $141.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.34.

