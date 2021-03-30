Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,662,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,654,000 after purchasing an additional 578,153 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Desjardins raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $67.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

