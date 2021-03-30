Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,356 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $83,320,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,866,000 after acquiring an additional 287,185 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $16,376,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 321,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 239,156 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,545,000.

VGSH opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $62.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

