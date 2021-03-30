Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 3,635 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 55.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 99.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 67.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,681 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,404 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average is $93.25. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

