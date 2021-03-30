Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,512 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.24% of B&G Foods worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $12,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 569.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after buying an additional 313,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after acquiring an additional 298,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,948,000 after acquiring an additional 159,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 381,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 159,256 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGS opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

BGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

