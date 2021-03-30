Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 43.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $366.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.54. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $180.16 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.09.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

