Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,678. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $128.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average of $114.74.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

