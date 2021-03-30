Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 158.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,102 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,282 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $974,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.39.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

