Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,575 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Integer worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the third quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 29.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer stock opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.80 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.