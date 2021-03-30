Stifel Financial Corp Sells 16,379 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,379 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of South State worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of South State by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 60.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in South State by 46.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of South State by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSB opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.46. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $834,300.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

