Stifel Financial Corp Sells 21,767 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,767 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 71,225 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

NYSE:WTRG opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTRG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.