Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,568 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 73,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Jonathan Diorio bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,437.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

