Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Voya Financial worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

