Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,036 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after purchasing an additional 810,840 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after purchasing an additional 613,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 607,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,927,000 after purchasing an additional 345,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.33.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

