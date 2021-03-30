Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to $7.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.25 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPGYF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Whitecap Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. 83,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,822. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.