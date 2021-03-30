Stifel Nicolaus Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $230.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $198.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $201.96. The company has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Target by 1,570.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Target by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 50.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

