Stifel Nicolaus Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $230.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.
Shares of TGT stock opened at $198.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $201.96. The company has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.17.
In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Target by 1,570.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Target by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 50.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.
