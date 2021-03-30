STK 24 Hour Volume Reaches $64,401.00 (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. STK has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $64,401.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STK token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STK has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STK alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00048098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10,184.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.43 or 0.00633796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00067875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

STK Token Profile

STK is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken . The official website for STK is stktoken.com . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling STK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.