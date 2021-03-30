STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.71

STM Group Plc (LON:STM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.71 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.43). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 6,017 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The stock has a market cap of £18.42 million and a P/E ratio of 14.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.96.

About STM Group (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

