STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.49

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €30.49 ($35.87) and traded as high as €32.36 ($38.07). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €32.29 ($37.99), with a volume of 2,307,646 shares traded.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.73 ($43.21).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

