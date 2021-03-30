Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 30th (AQN, CGEM, CXB, HBM, HLS, KNT, MOZ, NEO, OBE, SBB)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 30th:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$22.00 to C$21.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $48.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB)

was given a C$2.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) was given a C$25.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$1.90 to C$2.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.75. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$31.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$1.90 to C$2.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) was given a C$8.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

