Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 30th (ANNSF, BABA, BC, BURBY, CER, CFRUY, COF, DEO, EQT, GHE)

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $239.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alibaba is benefiting from solid momentum across the Core Commerce segment driven by its growing China and International Commerce businesses. Further, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining strong traction in the market remains a major positive. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Hema fresh food grocery business and Intime Department Stores. Furthermore, well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. However, rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies poses a serious risk. Additionally, the regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major problems. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 520 ($6.79). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $136.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Robust card business, online-banking operations and a solid liquidity position are likely to continue aiding profits. Addiitonally, as consumers gradually regain confidence in the economic recovery, there is likely to be a gradual rise in the demand for consumer loans, which might support non-interest income growth. Further, strategic inorganic expansion initiatives will keep supporting Capital One's profits. However, near-zero interest rates are likely to continue hurting margins and the top line to an extent in the near term. Deteriorating credit quality makes us apprehensive. Elevated expenses might hurt profitability.”

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $176.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diageo has outpaced the industry in the past three months, thanks to sequential organic sales and operating margin gains in the first half of fiscal 2021, despite earnings and sales decline. Organic sales returned to growth in the first half of fiscal 2021, driven by efforts to quickly respond to increased off-trade channel demand and changes in consumer occasions, as well as investments in new opportunities. Also, strong consumer demand, market share growth in the spirits category and positive category mix aided net sales for the North America business. Moreover, the company expects improvements across all regions from the second half of fiscal 2020. However, continued disruptions in Travel Retail and on-trade businesses remain concerns. Also, Diageo’s margin performance was hurt by continued pressures from cost inflation.”

EQTEC (LON:EQT) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) target price on the stock.

Gresham House (LON:GHE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 959 ($12.53) target price on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corning continues to focus on operational excellence, cash flow generation and capital allocation. The company expects healthy momentum across all businesses in 2021. It holds a leadership position in each of the markets addressed by its five Market-Access Platforms. It is benefiting from improved demand and commercialization of its innovations. The Specialty Materials segment is gaining from strong demand for premium cover materials, strength in the IT market and demand for semiconductor-related materials. Corning is utilizing its financial strength to enhance shareholder returns. However, macroeconomic challenges due to the pandemic persist. The Optical Communications segment is susceptible to weakness in carrier and enterprise businesses. For the TV market, the concentration of market share among a few large players is a concern.”

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $447.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Humana's shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company is well-poised for growth on the back of strong Medicare business, which has been performing well for several quarters. For 2021, the company expects individual Medicare Advantage membership growth of around 425,000-475,000 members, suggesting growth of 11-12% year over year. Acquisitions and alliances place it well for growth. The company witnessed higher telehealth visits in 2020 than its earlier years. It has been deploying excess capital for the past many years on the back of its balance sheet strength. Strong operating cash flows are an added advantage. However, its escalating costs weigh on the bottom line. Adjusted EPS for 2021 is expected in the range of $21.25-$21.75, the midpoint of which indicates a downfall of 15.1% from the 2020 reported figure.”

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Louisiana-Pacific's fourth-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues beat analysts’ expectations by 9.2% and 8.9%, respectively, and also improved significantly year over year. Gross margin expanded to 40.8% from 13% in the quarter. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales, improved 450 bps year over year, given operating efficiencies achieved throughout its network. In 2020, the company’s net revenues and adjusted EBITDA grew 20.7% and 273.7%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Solid repair and remodeling activities, and ample liquidity have been benefiting the company to tide over the pandemic. Moreover, strong SmartSide strand performance, increase in OSB pricing, favorable resin costs, operational efficiency, cost-containment efforts and resilient housing market prospects will likely drive growth.”

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 144 ($1.88) to GBX 146 ($1.91). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PRA Health ended the fourth quarter on a strong note with both earnings and revenues beating estimates. Solid performance by both Clinical Research and Data Solutions segments is a major positive as well. PRA Health continues to gain from large pharmaceutical companies and is also well-poised on the Contract Research Organization (CRO) market prospects. Positive momentum in the international markets is encouraging too. Further, a sturdy liquidity position is impressive.The company’s recent collaboration with PWNHealth and Fulgent Genetics to boost its COVID-19 Monitoring Program is an added boon.The tie-ups with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) and Deep Lens, Inc continue to buoy hopes.Over the past year, the stock has outperformed its industry. However, direct costs shot up. Also contraction in both margins is a woe.”

RA International Group (LON:RAI) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Science Applications' fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results hurt from lower volumes in the supply chain. Reduced FAA training service revenues and profit recovery on ready-state labor hurt the top line. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was also negatively impacted due to the pandemic. Acquisition-related dis-synergies were an overhang on the top line. Competition from CACI is a persistent concern. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the last year. However, the company is benefiting from the Unisys Federal acquisition which is generating incremental revenues. Strong performance of its contract portfolio is also a tailwind. Moreover, higher demand for its technology solutions owing to the ongoing digital transformation wave across the defense, space, intelligence and civilian markets, is a positive.”

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

