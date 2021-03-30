Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,344 call options on the company. This is an increase of 380% compared to the average daily volume of 1,113 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BW shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

BW traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 115,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,069. The company has a market capitalization of $779.49 million, a PE ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,720,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,739,879 shares of company stock valued at $64,865,241 over the last ninety days. 53.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 239,892 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

