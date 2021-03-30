Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on PAE (NASDAQ:PAE)

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,098 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,311% compared to the average volume of 87 call options.

PAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of PAE in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PAE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,732. The company has a market capitalization of $842.28 million, a PE ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. PAE has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). As a group, analysts expect that PAE will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAE by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

