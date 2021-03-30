Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Carpenter Technology Call Options (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,402 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,853% compared to the typical daily volume of 123 call options.

NYSE:CRS traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,095. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $48.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.20%.

CRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,276,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

