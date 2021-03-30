Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,995 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 912% compared to the average daily volume of 296 put options.

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $2,476,151.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

