Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 11,702 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,086% compared to the average daily volume of 987 put options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

VFC stock opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average is $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in V.F. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in V.F. by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

