Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Performant Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 11,270 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,632% compared to the average daily volume of 302 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Performant Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 508,599 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFMT stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. 2,837,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,144. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -0.79. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Performant Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

