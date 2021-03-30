Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,851 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,245% compared to the typical volume of 212 call options.

TRP opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.41%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,222,000 after buying an additional 2,432,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

