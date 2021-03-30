Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,074 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,021% compared to the typical volume of 185 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,609 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $119.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

