Stockbridge Partners LLC Acquires New Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 299,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500,000. The New York Times makes up about 0.4% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stockbridge Partners LLC owned 0.18% of The New York Times as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,283,000 after purchasing an additional 365,426 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The New York Times by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,551,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,720,000 after buying an additional 380,475 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,599,000 after buying an additional 3,220,230 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,894,000 after buying an additional 1,495,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,105,000 after acquiring an additional 556,128 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The New York Times has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

