Stockbridge Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 661,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,737,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Uber Technologies by 32.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,769 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $53.83. 149,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,660,283. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

