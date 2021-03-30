Stockbridge Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000. DoorDash makes up about 0.1% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

Shares of DASH traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $130.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,578. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.05. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.13.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

