Stockbridge Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,305 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises approximately 8.7% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stockbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.50% of VeriSign worth $369,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,671,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,264 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.82. 8,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,628. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.72 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.16.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

