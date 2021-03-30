Stockbridge Partners LLC Has $137.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Stockbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up 3.2% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stockbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.70% of Vulcan Materials worth $137,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after buying an additional 1,326,921 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $53,643,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $44,163,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $41,409,000. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,536,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.57.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $3.85 on Tuesday, hitting $174.75. 7,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,935. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $175.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

