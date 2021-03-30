Stockbridge Partners LLC Has $359.63 Million Stock Holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Stockbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,122,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the period. RealPage makes up approximately 8.5% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stockbridge Partners LLC owned 4.05% of RealPage worth $359,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in RealPage by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in RealPage by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

NASDAQ RP traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $87.25. 32,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. RealPage, Inc. has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 161.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, reports acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

