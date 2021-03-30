Stockbridge Partners LLC Has $575.60 Million Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Stockbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,471,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises 13.5% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stockbridge Partners LLC owned about 5.34% of Guidewire Software worth $575,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

NYSE:GWRE traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,199. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $130,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $241,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

