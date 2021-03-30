Stockbridge Partners LLC Sells 672,022 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Stockbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,411,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 672,022 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises approximately 6.7% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stockbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 4.81% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $285,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 332,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 89,553 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 566.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after buying an additional 250,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

WMS stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.08. 7,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,368. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $113.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.19.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.