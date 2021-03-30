STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on STOR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of STOR opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $91,906,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $87,442,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 734.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

