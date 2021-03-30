Storj 1-Day Volume Tops $1.02 Billion (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $752.11 million and $1.02 billion worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00005040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Storj has traded up 62.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storj Token Profile

Storj is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,326,755 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

Storj Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

