Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the third quarter worth $246,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of HNDL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.60. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,677. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

