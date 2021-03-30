Stratis 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39.49 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00003245 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $248.47 million and $39.49 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00015711 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,717,062 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.