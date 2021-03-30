Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

STRT stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.75 million, a PE ratio of -171.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $67.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $127.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.97 million. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $423,595.80. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

