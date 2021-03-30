Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Short Interest Update

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SCNG traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 71,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,401. Strattner Financial Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07.
Strattner Financial Group Company Profile
