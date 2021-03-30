Strong (STRONG) Trading 42.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Strong has traded up 42.6% against the dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $13.53 million and $1.45 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can now be purchased for about $97.88 or 0.00165434 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00057728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00215666 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.31 or 0.00891264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00076445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

Strong Token Trading

