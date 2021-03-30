StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One StrongHands token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $465.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,435,690,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,022,495,819 tokens. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

