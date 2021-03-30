Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sarah F. Colbert Sells 2,503 Shares

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $168,376.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,325.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RGR traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $65.23. 226,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average of $66.09. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

