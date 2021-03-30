S&U plc (LON:SUS) Declares Dividend of GBX 43

S&U plc (LON:SUS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from S&U’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SUS opened at GBX 2,230 ($29.14) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,226.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,980.15. S&U has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,400 ($31.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £270.59 million and a PE ratio of 13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a quick ratio of 74.31 and a current ratio of 74.31.

In other news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,155 ($28.16), for a total value of £193,950 ($253,396.92).

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

