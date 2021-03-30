Substratum Market Capitalization Achieves $2.85 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. Substratum has a market cap of $2.85 million and $14,942.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 10,921.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.43 or 0.00637411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00027411 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

